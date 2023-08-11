Left Menu

India's tech success has drawn interest from nations keen to digitise economies: MoS IT

However, in 2015, when Digital India was launched, an architecture and framework for technologys expectations and outcomes were introduced and understood.

India's success in deploying technology to transform lives has drawn interest from other countries looking to digitise their economies and governance, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said, citing the achievements of India stack.

India has taken a lead in creating technologies over the last nine years, as opposed to being a mute spectator and consumer of technology, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT said.

Chandrasekhar addressed the World Bank Digital Economy Conclave 2023, where he highlighted India's success as a case study in using technology to transform citizens' lives, an official statement said.

He emphasised the milestones achieved through Digital India in the past nine years, which catalysed the country's rapid progress towards a USD 5 trillion economy by 2026.

''Over the past 9 years, India has taken a lead in creating technologies as opposed to being a mute spectator and consumer of technology,'' he said.

The minister also outlined the pace of digitisation of government services.

These services which are part of the India stack are now being offered to countries who are keen on digitising governance.

The transformation brought about by the India stack, including initiatives like UPI and Aadhaar, has not only improved governance but also created a vibrant innovation ecosystem.

''India's success in deploying technology to transform lives has drawn interest from other countries looking to digitise their economies and governance. The India stack, with its innovative ecosystem, is being offered as a partnership to these countries,'' he said.

For many years, the narrative about India, despite being a tech country with talented skill base, revolved around the issue of dysfunctional governance that failed to reach the people, he said.

''This described the challenges India faced in governance. However, in 2015, when Digital India was launched, an architecture and framework for technology's expectations and outcomes were introduced and understood. This has significantly boosted the confidence of a whole new generation of young Indians,'' he added.

