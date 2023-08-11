Left Menu

Jio Platforms'' subsidiary Radisys completes acquisition of Mimosa Networks

Radisys acquisition of Mimosa will accelerate the availability of broadband access for advancing societies, the release said.Mimosa offers a diverse portfolio of point-to-point and point-to-multi-point connectivity products leveraging unlicensed spectrum bands. The Mimosa product suite complements Radisys Open Access Connect Open RAN and Connect Open Broadband portfolio.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 22:18 IST
Jio Platforms'' subsidiary Radisys completes acquisition of Mimosa Networks
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Platforms' subsidiary Radisys Corporation on Friday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Mimosa Networks, Inc. from Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.

Earlier this year, the companies had announced the deal under which Radisys Corporation signed a definitive agreement with US-based Airspan Networks Holdings for the acquisition of Mimosa Networks for USD 60 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis.

According to a release on Friday, ''Radisys Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited and a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Mimosa Networks, from Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.'' With this, Mimosa has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Radisys. Radisys' acquisition of Mimosa will accelerate the availability of broadband access for advancing societies, the release said.

Mimosa offers a diverse portfolio of point-to-point and point-to-multi-point connectivity products leveraging unlicensed spectrum bands. These products enable the rapid rollout of multi-gigabit-per-second Fixed Wireless Access networks and wireless backhaul connectivity for telecommunications systems. The Mimosa product suite complements Radisys Open Access (Connect Open RAN and Connect Open Broadband) portfolio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023