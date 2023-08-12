Home Decor brand D'Decor launches it's new campaign – 'Curtains You Will Love to Draw' featuring Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan

D'Décor, India's premium and foremost contemporary home décor brand unveiled its new campaign 'Curtains You Will Love to Draw' featuring Bollywood's star couple Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan. One of world's largest producer of upholstery and curtain fabrics besides being at the forefront of providing home décor solutions, D'Decor enjoys a long-standing partnership with Gauri and Shahrukh Khan in bringing to life visions that meld expertise with contemporary home fashion.

The campaign centres around a heartwarming interaction between a loving husband and wife emphasizing that curtains are not just visually appealing, but they also radiate warmth and comfort, making every home an ideal setting for creating beautiful stories and cherished memories. Shahrukh Khan in a charming twist, chooses to draw the curtain for his wife Gauri Khan, revealing the enchanting allure of D'Decor curtains and celebrating emotions that every home nurtures.

Speaking on this beautiful campaign, Ms. Sanjana Arora, Business Head-Retail & Blinds Domestic Distribution at D'Decor Exports said, ''Our new campaign is inspired by the lessons of resilience and reflection that Covid brought to our lives, celebrating the newfound appreciation for the sanctuary we call 'Home'. During these challenging times, we learnt the importance of slowing down, catching a breath and finding solace in our personal spaces. With our new campaign, we embark on a voyage in transforming houses into homes and letting D'Décor be the tapestry that weaves your dreams into reality.'' Mr. Sanjay Arora, Managing Director at D'Décor said, ''There is a seamless synergy between D'Decor and its values being narrated by our favourite iconic couple Gauri and Shahrukh Khan with our newest campaign. The campaign focuses on our core category of curtains, weaving a captivating tale around the window at home, and many stories & moments it creates. As we journey through this campaign, we celebrate the emotions and connections that homes nurture. D'Decor curtains stand as the perfect embodiment of this idea, as an extension to the brand's tagline – 'Beautiful Homes Tell Beautiful Stories'. Our beautiful collections of curtains are guaranteed to provide a style option for every home and will surely meet everyone's personal style as they arrive at our stores this Diwali.'' D'Décor strongly believes that every story is imbued with pure emotions and deep connections. With the new campaign 'Curtains You Will Love to Draw', the brand unfolds heartfelt moments of one's home that deserves the perfect backdrop. D'Décor also expands its product offerings in the wide width curtain category, much matured blind collections that will be available across 1800 stores in the country to provide finest shopping experience for their consumers.

Campaign film: • YouTube: https://youtu.be/NL1_urc0xsY • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ddecordiaries/ Campaign Film Creative credits: • Creative agency – Lowe Lintas • Producer – Dharma 2.0 • Director – Punit Malhotra • Campaign Shot By – Avinash Gowariker About D'Décor Exports Pvt Ltd: D'Decor Exports Pvt. Ltd., the world's largest producers of Woven Upholstery, Curtain Fabrics, and Embroidered Fabrics & Made ups was established in 1999. D'Decor Exports is exporting to 65 countries worldwide. The products are designed by top-notch European designers. The company's customers include some of the largest and leading global brands.

D'Decor Exports has three state-of-the-art manufacturing and factories situated in·Tarapur, Boisar, Dist. Palghar near Mumbai. The Production exceeds a 100,000 Mtrs./Day, thus bringing innovation to more than 1500 homes a day. D'Decor's supply chain can deliver more than 200,000 SKUs. These are chosen from a large spectrum of products comprising of furnishing fabric (curtains and upholstery), embroidered fabric, yarn, ready-mades, velvets, wallpapers, bedding (digital prints and embroidered beddings), blinds and rugs.

As a company, D'Decor Exports has accomplished many firsts in the Indian furnishing fabric business. We were the first to introduce water-repellent fabric, flame-retardant fabrics and also to have the first Robotic Warehouse in India. D'Decor Exports is a proud employer with a family of more than 3500 committed employees. After proving our excellence in the international market, we are also focusing on the Domestic Market.

D'Decor Exports has also launched D'Decor Blinds and has already setup a blinds manufacturing unit in Tarapur. D'Decor Exports has put up more than 150 galleries of D'Decor Exports Blinds pan India within a year of its launch. Also, D'Decor Exports has now ventured into the retail space with its flagship store The D'Decor Exports Store in Bandra, Mumbai which was launched in 2014 and many other cities. D'Decor is synonymous with style and innovation. Known for superior international quality, a wide variety of design and colors, D'Decor helps people create the most beautiful places in the world – their homes.

D'Decor Exports Pvt. Ltd: is headed by Mr. Sanjay Arora, who is the Managing Director.

