Esteemed plastic surgeon recommends collagen product for the treatment of burn injuries on Children

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 12: Dr. Lukesh Patil, a highly esteemed Plastic & Cosmetic Surgeon at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi, Mumbai, highlights the exceptional efficacy of SkinTemp® Collagen Sheets in treating burns and large abrasions. Dr. Patil emphasizes the benefits of SkinTemp®, stating, ''Children tolerate the use of SkinTemp® very well. I recommend this product for burns and wound care." In India, over a million people are burned each year. Most burn injuries occur in the home or workplace. Burns can be caused by scalding hot liquids, flash flames, chemical burns, electricity and excessive hot objects. Burn injuries can be minor with a need for immediate medical attention or be extreme with permanent physical deformities. Women are typically burned during cooking accidents with open flames and loose clothing. Children can be vulnerable to burn injuries due to curiosity, clumsiness and maltreatment.

Abrasions are commonly called scrapes, grazes or road rash. Common abrasions are a result of friction of the skin against a rough hard surface like the ground typically with a fall or some other traumatic accident. As with all wounds proper care and dressings should be used to prevent infections with all abrasions and burns.

SkinTemp® is a collagen-based wound care dressing that is part of Human BioSciences, Inc flagship products developed by Dr. Manoj Jain and his biomedical research and development team. SkinTemp® accelerates the healing process by donating collagen to the wound surface and providing a scaffolding for new tissue to build upon. SkinTemp® has become a trusted choice for medical professionals in burn and wound centers, hospitals, and long-term care facilities. Dressing changes are often painful especially with burn injuries where large nerve endings are damaged. Gauze-based products typically require frequent changes and stick to new tissue causing damage and pain on removal. Collagen products are different because they form a non-stick, soft gel-like layer that will not damage fragile new tissue. Collagen can absorb and retain fluid for up to 7 days potentially requiring less frequent care.

''We are incredibly honored to receive such high praise from a renowned surgeon like Dr. Lukesh Patil,'' said Rohan Jain, President of HBS. ''This testimonial not only underscores the effectiveness of our product but also highlights the positive impact SkinTemp® has on patients with difficult wounds. Our mission is to continue delivering innovative solutions to medical professionals across India.'' The team at Human BioSciences is dedicated to advancing medical care in India and beyond. SkinTemp® Collagen Sheets provides effective and efficient solutions, promoting faster healing, reducing wound care demands, and improving the appearance of scars for people with burn injuries, abrasions and other wound issues. With a commitment to making high-quality products accessible to medical providers throughout India, Human BioSciences is transforming the landscape of wound care and bringing hope to countless patients For supplies and purchasing information, contact: india-info@humanbiosciences.com About Human BioSciences Human Biosciences, Inc. is a global biotechnology company specializing in collagen-based products for wound care management. Dr. Manoj Jain founded HBS in 1990 with Kollagen™ technology pioneering advanced wound care with native non-hydrolyzed Type -1 bovine collagen in its purest form with three delivery modes with Collatek® Collagen Gel, SkinTemp® II Collagen Sheets and Medifil® II Collagen Particles. HBS continues engineering breakthroughs daily with innovative new product development, manufacturing advancements, and distribution of products globally with facilities in the USA and India. For more information, visit: www.humanbiosciences.com

