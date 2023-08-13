Left Menu

US official to meet Taiwan vice president in San Francisco

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 13-08-2023 07:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 07:26 IST
US official to meet Taiwan vice president in San Francisco
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The chair of a U.S. government-run non-profit that carries out unofficial relations with Taiwan said on Saturday she would meet Taiwan Vice President William Lai in San Francisco when he transits there on his way back from a visit to Paraguay.

Lai, the front-runner to be Taiwan's president at elections in January, arrived in New York on Saturday on his way to Paraguay, and will stop in San Francisco on Wednesday on his way back to Taipei.

Lai, writing on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, said he was "looking forward to seeing friends and attending transit programs" in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
4
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023