US official to meet Taiwan vice president in San Francisco

The chair of a U.S. government-run non-profit that carries out unofficial relations with Taiwan said on Saturday she would meet Taiwan Vice President William Lai in San Francisco when he transits there on his way back from a visit to Paraguay.

Lai, the front-runner to be Taiwan's president at elections in January, arrived in New York on Saturday on his way to Paraguay, and will stop in San Francisco on Wednesday on his way back to Taipei.

Lai, writing on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, said he was "looking forward to seeing friends and attending transit programs" in New York.

