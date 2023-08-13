Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar

Satellite operator Telesat has given space tech firm MDA a C$2.1 billion ($1.56 billion) contract to build 198 satellites for its low-earth orbit program. The deal announced on Friday sparked a more than 45% surge in both Telesat's Canadian and U.S. shares, putting them on track for their best day ever. MDA, meanwhile, rose about 29%.

Explainer-Moon mining - Why major powers are eyeing a lunar gold rush?

Russia launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on Friday amid a race by major powers including the United States, China and India to discover more about the elements held on the earth's only natural satellite. Russia said that it would launch further lunar missions and then explore the possibility of a joint Russian-China crewed mission and even a lunar base. NASA has spoken about a "lunar gold rush" and explored the potential of moon mining.

Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space

Virgin Galactic on Thursday blasted three tourists to the edge of space aboard its air-launched VSS Unity spaceplane, a live stream showed, the Richard Branson-founded company's second commercial mission as it starts routine flights. The rocket-powered VSS Unity craft dropped from the carrier plane over New Mexico around 9:20 a.m. local time and blasted its four passengers, a company instructor and three tourists, to an altitude of roughly 55 miles (88.51 km).

Russia launches lunar lander in race to find water on moon

Russia launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on Friday in a bid to be the first nation to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to hold coveted pockets of water ice. The Russian lunar mission, the first since 1976, is racing against India, which launched its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander last month, and more broadly with the United States and China, both of which have advanced lunar exploration programs targeting the lunar south pole.

(With inputs from agencies.)