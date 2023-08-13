Left Menu

Sebi to focus on tech; plans Geotagging solution to boost enforcement activities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 11:12 IST
Sebi to focus on tech; plans Geotagging solution to boost enforcement activities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi is betting big on technology, as it plans to implement a Geotagging solution in the current financial year to strengthen the process of its enforcement activities.

While focussing on technology, Sebi said it plans to undertake various projects to boost its information technology (IT) capacity and build a ''fault-tolerant'' architecture.

The move is aimed at further enhancing its technological and cybersecurity capability, and to better serve its stakeholders.

''In the coming year, Sebi plans to implement a Geotagging Solution to strengthen the process of its enforcement activities,'' the regulator said in its annual report for 2022-23.

Geotagging is the process of adding geographical information usually in the form of latitude and longitude coordinates to various media such as photos, videos, etc.

The project intends to implement geotagging technology-based mobile application solutions, which help the market regulator to take necessary photos or videos at the location with details such as location, date, and time for conducting site visits, surveys, and training programs.

''The Geotagging Solution is expected to be operationalized in 2023-24,'' the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

In addition, the regulator is looking to use technology to develop a cyber capability index (CCI) that can objectively evaluate the cybersecurity readiness of regulated entities and Sebi itself.

Apart from this, Sebi is planning to take measures for ease of doing business initiatives with the help of technology.

The capital markets regulator is planning to integrate its e-registration system with agencies like DigiLocker and National Institute Of Securities Market (NISM) through application programming interface (APIs) to facilitate real-time verification of information submitted by intermediaries.

Also, it is considering introducing an online document verification facility to ensure the authenticity of documents and notices sent by Sebi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023