Russian scientists started processing data received on Luna-25 craft - space agency
Russian scientists have started processing data received on board the Luna-25 spacecraft, Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday.
Russia launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on Friday in a bid to be the first nation to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to hold coveted pockets of water ice.
