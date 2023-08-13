Left Menu

Russian scientists start processing first data on Luna-25 craft - space agency

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-08-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 17:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Russian Federation

Russian scientists have started processing the first data received on the Luna-25 spacecraft after switching on the scientific equipment on board for the first time, Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday.

"Luna-25 continues its flight to the Earth's natural satellite - all systems of the automatic station are working properly, communication with it is stable, the energy balance is positive," Roscosmos said in a statement published on the Telegram messaging app. Russia launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on Friday in a bid to be the first nation to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to hold coveted pockets of water ice.

"The first measurement data on the flight to the Moon has been obtained, and the project's scientific team has begun processing it," Roscosmos said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

