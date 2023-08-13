Science News Roundup: Following is a summary of current science news briefs.; Russian scientists start processing first data on Luna-25 craft - space agency and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar

Satellite operator Telesat has given space tech firm MDA a C$2.1 billion ($1.56 billion) contract to build 198 satellites for its low-earth orbit program. The deal announced on Friday sparked a more than 45% surge in both Telesat's Canadian and U.S. shares, putting them on track for their best day ever. MDA, meanwhile, rose about 29%.

Russian scientists start processing first data on Luna-25 craft - space agency

Russian scientists have started processing the first data received on the Luna-25 spacecraft after switching on the scientific equipment on board for the first time, Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday. "Luna-25 continues its flight to the Earth's natural satellite - all systems of the automatic station are working properly, communication with it is stable, the energy balance is positive," Roscosmos said in a statement published on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia launches lunar lander in race to find water on moon

Russia launched its first moon-landing spacecraft in 47 years on Friday in a bid to be the first nation to make a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to hold coveted pockets of water ice. The Russian lunar mission, the first since 1976, is racing against India, which launched its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander last month, and more broadly with the United States and China, both of which have advanced lunar exploration programs targeting the lunar south pole.

