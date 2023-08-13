Left Menu

New features rolling out to Google Sheets

Updated: 13-08-2023 21:45 IST

 

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates Blog

Google is rolling out two new features to Sheets - an innovative pre-fill tool for dropdown chips and a bulk conversion tool for place chips.

With the new pre-fill feature, Google Sheet users can seamlessly set up dropdown chips within their spreadsheets. Once you select a range of cells and insert a dropdown chip, the new feature will automatically convert manually entered cell data to pre-fill the dropdown values.

You can then fine-tune your selections using the dropdown sidebar. For instance, you can adjust the options and apply various styles to the dropdowns before finalizing your selections.

Secondly, Google is rolling out a new time-saving update that allows users to convert links to place chips in bulk. The bulk conversion tool for place chips is accessible from both the insert menu and cell menu and is especially helpful when formatting data in bulk for event schedules, vendor lists, and trip itineraries.

"Earlier this year, we introduced a smart canvas feature that enables you to open a location directly in Google Maps and see a preview of the location or find directions when a Google Maps place chip is added to your Sheet. Starting this week, users can now convert links to place chips in bulk from the insert menu or cell menu," Google wrote in a blog post.

The features are now rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains at an extended pace and may potentially take longer than 15 days to be fully visible.

