Independence Day 2023: Gynoveda empowers Indian women fight their battle against PCOS and infertility

Gynoveda.com, an Ayurveda-backed women's healthcare company, is the World's first Ayurveda FemTech brand. It combines Ayurveda, Technology, Content and Community for women, especially for gynaecological disorders. Husband-wife duo Rachana and Vishal Gupta, founders of Gynoveda, along with Dr. Aarati Patil (M.D. Ayurveda), are on a mission to make Ayurveda the world's first choice for women's health from puberty to menopause. The brand's ayurvedic proprietary medicines with FDA approval have helped over 5 lakh women treat the root cause of disorders related to PCOS, irregular periods, infertility, pregnancy, skin, hair, and general wellness. The company has delivered over 4 Lakh orders across 20,000 pincodes in 58 major cities of India.

Conceptualised and created by Vishal and Rachana Gupta, the brand focuses on empowering women with the freedom to lead healthier and happier lives. Its Ayurvedic supplement, recognized by European Journal of Pharmaceutical and Medical Research, was found to be effective in assisting timely ovulation and thus can be useful in the management of infertility associated with gynaecological disorders like PCOS, Irregular periods etc.

Strengthening its commitment to women across the world, Gynoveda conducted a study at Dhanwantari Ayurveda Centre, Pallakad, Kerala, in May 2023. Based on the study, 85% of women achieved ovulation on time after consuming Gynoveda's Ayurvedic supplement (within 3 months). Moreover, no adverse drug reaction was observed, offering women an opportunity to experience safe motherhood.

The company aims to raise awareness about the importance of menstrual health on a grassroot level, making Ayurveda the first choice for women's healthcare. For the same, the brand raised $10M in funding, which has been deployed to double down on strengthening R&D, formulating new ayurvedic offerings, onboarding talent, expanding distribution channels, and increasing brand awareness. Currently, empowering women via D2C channels like the website, and e-commerce marketplaces. Gynoveda plans to step into the offline domain in the near future to reach women across the breadth and depth of India, helping them get freedom from issues like infertility, PCOS, and more.

Gynoveda founders, along with a team of doctors and scientists, invented the world's first gynaecological period bot that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to enable women to self-diagnose their reproductive health by answering a few questions on their mobile in just 2 minutes and getting results instantly. Staying true to their goal, Gynoveda has built a strong community of 100,000 women in the last 3 years. Named the Circle of Sisterhood, the women-focused community aims to empower women to proactively take control of their health, further spread the word, and help women across the globe. More importantly, this is a place where women find peer support and take solace in the fact that they are not alone on their journey to motherhood.

The company raised $10 million in March 2023 in Series A funding led by India Alternatives Fund. Since then, its e-commerce platform, Gynoveda.com, has been growing rapidly at 25% month-on-month and has crossed ₹100 crores ARR in the current financial year. Gynoveda founders, along with a team of doctors and scientists, invented the world's first Period Test, a gynaecology chat bot that uses artificial intelligence (AI) which any woman can use to self-diagnose her reproductive health by answering a few questions on her mobile in just 2 minutes and get results instantly.

