Ericsson and TPG Telecom ink multi-year deal to deploy advanced analytics and troubleshooting capabilities

Australian operator TPG Telecom and Ericsson have entered into a new multi-year deal to deliver a cloud-native and AI-powered analytics tool to boost network performance for customers.

"The analytics and troubleshooting solution we're implementing with Ericsson will help ensure we deliver a great experience for our customers. This new technology will change the way in which the TPG Telecom customer care team interacts with our customers, leading to greater effectiveness and increased customer satisfaction. It's just another way we're putting our customers first," said TPG Telecom General Manager Cloud/Infrastructure NW Services, Chris Tsigros.

The solution, based on Ericsson Expert Analytics and EXFO Adaptive Service Assurance, provides TPG Telecom's Technology, Network and Care teams with an in-depth, end-to-end understanding of subscribers’ experience at an individual level. The new deal will help the operator gain insights from its 4G and 5G Mobile, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and IoT subscribers using smart data collection with embedded intelligence to predict, prioritise, and resolve performance issues as they arise in real-time.

These insights, in turn, will enable the telco to react quicker to network issues, improve performance and reduce the need for infrastructure-based diagnoses, subsequently improving its service experience for customers.

TPG Telecom is the first operator in Australia and one of the first communication service providers globally to deploy Ericsson Expert Analytics in a commercial network using cloud-native technologies. The initial phase of deployment focused on acquiring deep insights and troubleshooting capabilities through software probes integrated into Ericsson's cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core.

"With the Ericsson Expert Analytics solution implementation, and the real-time access to the data from the dual-mode 5G Core thanks to its built-in software probes, TPG Telecom can gain greater network visibility at a lower cost, passing on the benefits to its customers as they enjoy its services across the country," said Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson, Australia and New Zealand.