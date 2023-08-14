Left Menu

Ericsson and TPG Telecom ink multi-year deal to deploy advanced analytics and troubleshooting capabilities

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 14-08-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 12:20 IST
Ericsson and TPG Telecom ink multi-year deal to deploy advanced analytics and troubleshooting capabilities
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian operator TPG Telecom and Ericsson have entered into a new multi-year deal to deliver a cloud-native and AI-powered analytics tool to boost network performance for customers.

"The analytics and troubleshooting solution we're implementing with Ericsson will help ensure we deliver a great experience for our customers. This new technology will change the way in which the TPG Telecom customer care team interacts with our customers, leading to greater effectiveness and increased customer satisfaction. It's just another way we're putting our customers first," said TPG Telecom General Manager Cloud/Infrastructure NW Services, Chris Tsigros.

The solution, based on Ericsson Expert Analytics and EXFO Adaptive Service Assurance, provides TPG Telecom's Technology, Network and Care teams with an in-depth, end-to-end understanding of subscribers’ experience at an individual level. The new deal will help the operator gain insights from its 4G and 5G Mobile, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and IoT subscribers using smart data collection with embedded intelligence to predict, prioritise, and resolve performance issues as they arise in real-time.

These insights, in turn, will enable the telco to react quicker to network issues, improve performance and reduce the need for infrastructure-based diagnoses, subsequently improving its service experience for customers.

TPG Telecom is the first operator in Australia and one of the first communication service providers globally to deploy Ericsson Expert Analytics in a commercial network using cloud-native technologies. The initial phase of deployment focused on acquiring deep insights and troubleshooting capabilities through software probes integrated into Ericsson's cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core.

"With the Ericsson Expert Analytics solution implementation, and the real-time access to the data from the dual-mode 5G Core thanks to its built-in software probes, TPG Telecom can gain greater network visibility at a lower cost, passing on the benefits to its customers as they enjoy its services across the country," said Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson, Australia and New Zealand.

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023