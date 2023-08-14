Saksoft Acquires Solveda

Left Menu

Solveda's deep expertise in E-commerce applications will help us open and leverage another market niche which is attracting significant technology spend across the globe. Nick Rosser, CEO - Solveda LLC, said, With increased client exposure and access to new geographies, our partnership with Saksoft will help fuel the next stage of our evolution into a global full-service eCommerce solution provider.

Saksoft Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiaries, have completed the acquisition of Solveda Group headquartered in New York with centres in London, Gurgaon and Noida. (https://www.solveda.com/ ).

Speaking on this acquisition, Aditya Krishna, Chairman & Managing Director, Saksoft, said, ''We are pleased to welcome Solveda's leadership, employees and clients to Saksoft. This acquisition reinforces our continued focus on our Inch-wide Mile-Deep strategy of competing in market niches where we have competitive advantage. Solveda's deep expertise in E-commerce applications will help us open and leverage another market niche which is attracting significant technology spend across the globe.'' Nick Rosser, CEO - Solveda LLC, said, ''With increased client exposure and access to new geographies, our partnership with Saksoft will help fuel the next stage of our evolution into a global full-service eCommerce solution provider. We are delighted to be able to do this whilst preserving Solveda's independent culture and our shared commitment to excellence will drive even more meaningful results for our clients.'' Deepak Agarwal, CEO -Solveda India, said, ''We are excited to join forces with the Saksoft Group as we see synergy in our experience and expertise. Our strong business relationship, project execution experience in the global eCommerce market combined with Saksoft's larger portfolio of solutions can provide scale for our business growth.'' About Solveda Solveda is a software design and development company with niche expertise in cutting edge E- commerce applications catering to B2B and B2C customers. Solveda offers complete project delivery of E-commerce applications by utilizing pre-built artefacts and accelerators thus reducing time to market and costs for customers. With a worldwide workforce of 200 people Solveda has enterprise customers globally, serving customers in the US, APAC and EMEA regions.

About Saksoft Group Saksoft Group (www.saksoft.com) specialises in Enterprise Applications, Augmented Analytics, Intelligent Automation and Enterprise Cloud. The group is headquartered in Chennai, India and has 16 offices across USA, Europe, and Asia employing over 2000 employees.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747041/Saksoft_Logo.jpg

