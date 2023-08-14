Left Menu

Passionpreneur Connect: Uniting India's Entrepreneurial Minds for a Transformative Experience

This three-day event, aimed at working professionals and entrepreneurs from across India, promises to offer an extraordinary platform for networking, learning, and celebrating the vibrant Passionpreneur community.Regarded as an annual highlight on the entrepreneurial calendar, Passionpreneur Connect is eagerly awaited by those seeking to unlock their potential and to scale their businesses to new heights.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2023 16:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 16:39 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Passionpreneur Connect, a much-anticipated annual event curated by renowned Passionpreneur, Dev Gadhvi, is all set to take Mumbai by storm. This three-day event, aimed at working professionals and entrepreneurs from across India, promises to offer an extraordinary platform for networking, learning, and celebrating the vibrant Passionpreneur community.

Regarded as an annual highlight on the entrepreneurial calendar, Passionpreneur Connect is eagerly awaited by those seeking to unlock their potential and to scale their businesses to new heights. The event offers exceptional value, making it accessible to a wide range of participants.

At the heart of Passionpreneur Connect is a mission to deliver invaluable insights, guidance, and inspiration. The event is designed to empower individuals with practical knowledge and successful strategies to convert passions into thriving enterprises. To augment this, it also includes a plethora of free resources to assist in starting and scaling up businesses.

Headlined by India's best business coach, Dev Gadhvi, acclaimed as India's best business mentor, the event desires to leave the audience spellbound with in-depth knowledge on the power of energy, relationships and community. Some of the other speakers have triumphed over adversity and will be sharing their journey.

Beyond its educational aspects, Passionpreneur Connect aims to foster connections and collaborations amongst attendees. Ample networking opportunities enable participants to interact with fellow entrepreneurs, share ideas, create professional relationships, and establish a robust personal brand on social media. The event encourages an environment of collaboration and mutual growth, nurturing a vibrant Passionpreneur community.

The previous edition of Passionpreneur Connect, held in Pune in 2022, was a resounding success, drawing a motivated crowd and offering invaluable insights and networking opportunities.

Set to take place from August 25th to 27th, Passionpreneur Connect 2023 in Mumbai provides an opportunity to align family mindsets with professional ambitions, fostering a shared journey of personal and professional growth.. Don't miss this empowering event that promises to create a lasting impact.

Sign up at https://link.devgadhvi.com/ppct-2023-pr Date: August 25-27, 2023 Location: CIDCO Exhibition & Convention Centre, Navi Mumbai

