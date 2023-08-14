Jio completes nationwide rollout of 26 GHz mmWave-based 5G connectivity

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) has achieved a remarkable milestone in the realm of 5G technology by successfully completing minimum roll-out obligations ahead of schedule across all spectrum bands for the spectrum acquired in the 2022 auction.

This announcement comes after the submission of the required details to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on July 19, 2023. Furthermore, the necessary DoT testing for compliance was concluded in all circles by August 11, 2023.

"Honouring our commitment to the Government of India, the Department ofTelecommunications and the 1.4 billion Indians towards the accelerated roll-out of high-quality 5G services, we are proud to announce that we have taken India to the leadership position globally in the speed of roll-out of 5G services. We have of course also completed minimum rollout obligations for the 5G spectrum allocated to us. Since receiving the 5G spectrum in August last year, our team has been working round the clock to ensure we keep up the pace of 5G roll-out that we had promised to enable pan-India 5G coverage by the end of this year. This is one of the fastest 5G roll-outs of this scale globally and gives India a prominent position on the global 5G map," said Mr Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

Jio's low-band, mid-band, and mmWave spectrum along with the company's extensive fiber network and homegrown technology platforms will enable the company to provide 5G Everywhere and 5G For All (consumers and enterprises).

Standing at the forefront of spectrum allocation, Jio also possesses 1,000 MHz in the millimeter wave band (26 GHz) across all 22 circles, which empower it to cater to an array of enterprise use cases while simultaneously ensuring the provision of high-quality streaming services.

Further, Jio is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with a nationwide launch of mmWave-based Jio True-5G business connectivity, effectively taking another stride towards revolutionizing India's digital landscape.

Jio is confident that its mmWave spectrum, coupled with the enhanced capabilities of its True-5G network due to StandAlone deployment, sets it apart as a key player poised to provide comprehensive 5G-based business connectivity solutions that will cater to a diverse range of enterprises, spanning from small to medium and large entities.