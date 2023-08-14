Motorola launches moto e13 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage making it India’s Most Affordable Smartphone with this memory configuration at just Rs. 8,999

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • moto e13, will now be available in an exciting new variant – 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage and UNISOC T606 Processor to ensure a "hatke" performance.

• The moto e13 flaunts a stunning, slim and lightweight design, brilliantly complimented by an acrylic glass PMMA body, that can makes heads turn.

• The smartphone comes with an incredible 6.5'' IPS LCD display, a long lasting 5000mAh battery, Dolby Atmos® speakers, Android 13 and more for an exceptional smartphone experience at an unbelievable price point.

• The all new 8 GB + 128 GB variant of moto e13 will be available at just Rs. 8,999 on Flipkart and leading retail stores, starting 16th August, 12PM onwards.

​Motorola, India's leading smartphone brand, is thrilled to announce the much-awaited expansion of its e-series lineup with the launch of the moto e13 in an all-new variant featuring an impressive 8GB RAM and a capacious 128GB storage. This latest addition to the e-series family promises to revolutionize the segment with its unparalleled performance, stunning design, and an unbeatable price point of just Rs 8,999.

The moto e13 is an epitome of excellence, combining unbeatable technology and seamless performance. Powered by the UNISOC T606 octa-core processor, this all-in-one smartphone guarantees a ''hatke'' experience like never before. With its massive 8GB RAM and abundant 128GB storage, users can seamlessly multitask, run graphic-intensive apps, and store all their favorite content without a hitch.

Designed to impress, the moto e13 stands out as a showstopper in every aspect. Weighing just 179.5g and boasting an ultra-thin 8.47mm profile, its sleek and stylish premium design perfectly complements your on-the-go lifestyle. Plus, its premium acrylic glass (PMMA) body ensures that the phone stands out no matter where you go.

Dive into an unparalleled audio-visual journey with a vibrant 6.5'' IPS LCD display that delivers an immersive visual experience that's bound to leave you spellbound. The incredible display is complemented by Dolby Atmos® audio, elevating your favorite songs with deeper bass, crystal-clear clarity, and enhanced details. Plus, the massive 5000mAh battery ensures you can enjoy content on the go for days, without running out of charge.

The moto e13 redefines convenience, offering a standout design and superior comfort perfect for one-handed use. With its segment-first IP52 water-repellent design, you no longer need to worry about spills and splashes ruining your device when you're on the move.

Moreover, the moto e13 ensures you stay connected with the world effortlessly. With the support of dual-band Wi-Fi (both 5GHz and 2.4GHz), a convenient USB Type-C 2.0 connector, and Bluetooth® 5.0 wireless technology, you can expect seamless and lightning-fast connectivity.

Capture life's moments in stunning detail with the 13MP AI-powered camera system, designed to deliver picture-perfect memories. Intelligent features like Auto Smile Capture recognize smiling faces and snap the perfect shot, while Face Beauty and Portrait mode enhance your photos automatically.

The moto e13 effortlessly fits into your pocket without compromising on battery life or screen real estate and provides a great software experience with Androidn 13 and support for the addictive moto gestures, such as chop-chop for flashlight and double twist for the camera.

The new moto e13 variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for purchase at an incredible price of Rs. 8,999 on Flipkart, leading retail stores and Motorola.in. The smartphone is also available in its previously launched variants 2GB/ 4GB RAM, with 64GB storage.

Availability & Pricing Choose a look that suits you as the moto e13 in 8GB + 128GB is available in three fascinating colors - Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White. The smartphone will be available at an incredible price of just Rs. 8,999 starting 16th August 2023 on Flipkart, leading retail stores and motorola.in.

Know more at: Flipkart: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-e13/p/itm87151a7bb1a4f?pid=MOBGQFX6HYNXCYGX Motorola.in: https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-moto-e13/p This incredible device will also be available at retail in thousands of Jio Mart Digital stores, and My Jio stores across the country. Consumers can walk into these retail stores to physically see and experience the moto e13.

To locate a My Jio Store near you, click the following link: https://bit.ly/3a9rOQn Pricing • 8GB Ram + 128GB Storage- Rs. 8,999 Offers: Jio Offer: Benefits worth Rs. 2,500 • 40 cashback vouchers of Rs. 50 – TOTAL Rs. 2,000 (applicable for Rs. 419 plan) • Rs. 500 Myntra gift voucher Offer details for additional benefits worth Rs. 2,500: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-e13-offer-2023 *Terms & Conditions Apply Detailed Specification: Operating System Android™ 13 Processor UNISOC T606 processor with 2xA75 1.6GHz + 6xA55 1.6GHz octa-core CPU, 650MHz ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU Memory (RAM) 8GB Storage (ROM) 128GB built-in | up to 1TB microSD card expandable Dimensions 164.19 x 74.95 x 8.47mm Weight 179.5g Display 6.5'' IPS LCD display Battery 5000mAh Charging 10W Charger in box | 5V2A Water Protection IP52 Water-repellent design Bands 4G: LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 3G: 1/5/8 2G: 3/5/8 Rear Camera 13MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | PDAF Rear Camera Video Capture FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) Rear Camera Software Shooting modes: Portrait Photo Panorama Pro Mode* Night Vision* Artificial intelligence: Auto Smile Capture Other features: HDR Leveler Timer Assistive Grid Watermark Rear Camera Video Software Shooting modes: Video Timelapse Other features: Snap in Video Recording Front Camera 5MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) Front Camera Video Capture FHD (30fps) | HD (30fps) Front Camera Software Shooting modes: Portrait Photo Artificial intelligence: Face Beauty Auto Smile Capture Other features: HDR Leveler Mirror Assistive Grid Watermark Timer Front Camera Video Software Shooting modes: Video Timelapse Other features: Snap in Video Recording SIM Card 2 Nano SIMs + 1 microSD Connectivity 3.5mm headset jack & Type-C port (USB 2.0) Bluetooth Technology Bluetooth® 5.0 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | Dual Band 2.4GHz + 5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot FM Radio Yes Speakers Single speaker with Dolby Atmos® Microphones 1 NFC No Location Services GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo Sensors Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer In-box accessories Protective cover, 10W charger, USB Type-C cable, guides, SIM tool Colors Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, Creamy White My UX Gestures: Press and hold power button, System navigation, Fast flashlight, Three finger screenshot, Quickly open camera About Motorola & Lenovo Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.

To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub and Motorola Global Blog.

