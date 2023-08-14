Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Tesla drags, economic data awaited

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday with shares of Tesla among top drags, while investors awaited quarterly reports from U.S. retail giants and economic data later in the week to gauge the strength of consumer spending.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.92 points, or 0.13%, at 4,458.13, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.85 points, or 0.34%, to 13,599.00 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.51 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 35,273.89.

