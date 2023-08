BRIEF-China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Enters Into Share Subscription Agreement

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd: * ON 14 AUGUST CO ENTERED INTO SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

* UNDER AGREEMENT, TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF US$500 MILLION * SUBSCRIBER HAS CONDITIONALLY AGREED TO SUBSCRIBE FOR SUBSCRIPTION SHARES 6.18 BILLION NEW SHARES

* DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF HK$3.89 BILLION * NWTN (ZHEJIANG) AUTOMOBILE & EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE (TIANJIN) ENTERED TRANSITIONAL FUNDING SUPPORT DEAL

* NWTN (ZHEJIANG) AUTOMOBILE TO PROVIDE INTEREST-FREE SECURED TRANSITIONAL FUNDING IN AMOUNT OF RMB600 MILLION * TRANSITIONAL FUNDING FOR RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING OF & SALES SERVICES IN RESPECT OF VEHICLES OF GRP Further company coverage:

