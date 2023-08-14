Left Menu

BYJU's ropes in former Infosys senior exec Richard Lobo for HR functions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:55 IST
Edtech major BYJU's on Monday said it has roped in former senior executive of IT company Infosys, Richard Lobo, to drive the company's human resource functions.

Lobo joins BYJU's after a 23-year career at Infosys, where he held various leadership roles, most recently serving as its EVP and Head of Human Resources, the edtech firm said in a statement.

''His extensive experience and leadership in HR will be instrumental in further enriching our work culture and ensuring that the welfare of our team members remains at the core of every decision we take,'' BYJU's Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said.

''I'm excited to take on this pivotal role and work closely with the team at BYJU's to build on their achievements, and help transform the organisation to be future ready,'' Lobo said.

Richard joined Infosys in 2000.

He is credited with bringing technology and analytics to the HR function as Infosys scaled to become a global leader in technology and consulting, the statement said.

