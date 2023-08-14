Left Menu

Vodafone Idea Q1 net loss widens to Rs 7,840 cr

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 7,840 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. VIL said the debt from banks and financial institutions has reduced by Rs 5,700 crore from Rs 15,200 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 21:20 IST
Vodafone Idea Q1 net loss widens to Rs 7,840 cr

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Monday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 7,840 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7,295.7 crore in the same period a year ago. The consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter increased marginally by 2.3 per cent to Rs 10,655.5 crore from Rs 10,406.8 crore in June 2022 quarter.

VIL's average revenue per user (ARPU)-- a key growth matrix of telecom operators, increased to Rs 139 during the June quarter from Rs 128 a year ago. ''The eighth consecutive quarter of growth in average daily revenue, ARPU and 4G subscribers clearly reflects our ability to effectively operate and compete in the market,'' VIL CEO Akshaya Moondra said in a statement.

The total subscriber base of VIL declined to 22.14 crore at the end of June 2023 from 24 crore a year ago.

The 4G subscriber base of the company, however, grew by about 3 per cent on year-over-year to 12.29 crore at the end of June 2023 from 11.9 crore.

''We remain engaged with our lenders for further debt fundraising as well as with other parties for equity or equity-linked fundraising to make required investments for network expansion, including 5G rollout,'' Moondra said.

The capital expenditure of the company during the June quarter stood at Rs 450 crore.

The company, which added around 1,000 more 4G mobile sites during the quarter, is yet to roll out a 5G network.

''We are in discussion with various network vendors for the finalisation of our 5G rollout strategy. We have completed device testing of all major OEMs on our 5G network,'' VIL said.

The total gross debt (excluding lease liabilities and including interest accrued but not due) as of June 30, 2023, stood at Rs 2,11,760 crore, comprising deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,33,740 crore, and AGR liability of Rs 66,860 crore, that are due to the government.

Debt from banks and financial institutions stood at Rs 9,500 crore, and money raised through debt instruments stood at 1,660 crore. With cash and cash equivalents of Rs 250 crore, the net debt stood at Rs 2,11,510 crore. VIL said the debt from banks and financial institutions has reduced by Rs 5,700 crore from Rs 15,200 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023