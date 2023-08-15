Entertainment News Roundup: Disney's future, a hot topic among Hollywood elite; Naver's 'Webtoon' CEO says barrier for new entrants is high and more

Left Menu

Sony Music and Triller told the court on Friday they would end the copyright case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled. Naver's 'Webtoon' CEO says barrier for new entrants is high South Korean tech giant Naver's webcomics business, called "Webtoon", will rely on its deep bank of content and creators to fend off new competition from larger Silicon Valley rivals, its CEO said, as it plans a listing next year.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sony Music, Triller end copyright case over platform's music use

Sony Music Entertainment has dropped a lawsuit against Triller over allegations the short-form video platform used the label's music without permission, according to a filing in Manhattan federal court. Sony Music and Triller told the court on Friday they would end the copyright case with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled.

Naver's 'Webtoon' CEO says barrier for new entrants is high

South Korean tech giant Naver's webcomics business, called "Webtoon", will rely on its deep bank of content and creators to fend off new competition from larger Silicon Valley rivals, its CEO said, as it plans a listing next year. Webtoons are digitalised short-form comics optimised for reading on mobiles and read vertically by scrolling through short, full-colour episodes.

Disney's future, a hot topic among Hollywood elite

Hollywood's favorite parlor game of the week: What will Bob Iger do next? From Culver City to New York City, the U.S. media and entertainment industry's powerbrokers are spinning scenarios about the future and the possible breakup of the industry's most powerful conglomerate.

