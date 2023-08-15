Left Menu

GVK’s Keshav Reddy bets big on India's Digital Public Infrastructure with ID platform Equal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 13:39 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 13:39 IST
GVK’s Keshav Reddy bets big on India's Digital Public Infrastructure with ID platform Equal
  • Country:
  • India

GVK scion Keshav Reddy along with Rajeev Ranjan on Tuesday announced the launch of a platform that allows users to securely and seamlessly share digital identities and documents through one-click.

The platform -- Equal, is built in partnership with government-owned DigiLocker and public digital infrastructure India Stack.

It has about 10 lakh beta users across hotel and co-working space check-ins, real estate transactions and verification for employees, loan and housing finance, insurance claim, hospital check-ins, vehicle purchase, agriculture related on-boarding, according to a release.

''Equal stores all personal identifiable information and data in a data vault, and uses tokenisation to enable further level of security. To ensure utmost protection, military- grade encryption is implemented, safeguarding the information from unauthorized access,'' Reddy said.

Reddy serves as the board member of Reddy Ventures, Aragen Life Sciences and healthcare foundation GVK EMRI.

The platform uses the same level of security as banks or credit card companies and further ensures all security measures undergo testing by independent agencies, he added.

While the company envisions acquiring 100 million users across existing use-case sectors and white collar to blue collar workers, farmers, borrowers and consumers, as for their international expansion plans they "remain committed to building only for the 1.4 billion Indians at this point of our journey."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023