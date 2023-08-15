Left Menu

Cricket Australia selects HCLTech to drive digital transformation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 13:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 13:44 IST
IT services company HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Tuesday said it has been selected by Cricket Australia (CA), the national governing body for the game in Australia, to drive its next phase of digital transformation.

HCLTech has been a digital transformation partner to Cricket Australia since 2019.

Under the agreement, HCLTech will enable Cricket Australia to deliver immersive digital experiences to fans, players, partners, employees and volunteers worldwide, the company said in a release.

''Through the engagement, HCLTech will enable and enhance Cricket Australia's digital platform. The company will implement automation, analytics including AI and ML, and DevOps to ensure that the Cricket Australia Live and PlayCricket apps maintain their top spot for cricket fans across the country,'' it said.

