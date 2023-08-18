Left Menu

Bank of Ireland CEO says focus is on restoring services after tech issue

The bank said on Wednesday that it had fixed technical problems which had allowed some customers to withdraw or transfer funds above what was in their accounts. The bank has put in place "a number of supports" for affected customers, including interest-free temporary overdrafts, O'Grady said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 18:29 IST
Bank of Ireland Image Credit: Flickr
Bank of Ireland will focus on restoring services and ensuring its systems are stable after a "significant technology outage", the bank's chief executive said on Friday. The bank said on Wednesday that it had fixed technical problems which had allowed some customers to withdraw or transfer funds above what was in their accounts. Social media posts about the glitch had prompted queues at ATMs.

"Our focus this week is on restoring services, ensuring the stability of our systems, and helping customers," Bank of Ireland CEO Myles O’Grady said in a statement. The bank has put in place "a number of supports" for affected customers, including interest-free temporary overdrafts, O'Grady said.

