US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on jitters over higher-for-longer rates

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday on a drag from big technology and growth stocks, as evidence of a resilient U.S. economy fanned fears of interest rates staying higher for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.47 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 34,368.36.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 25.48 points, or 0.58%, at 4,344.88, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 126.91 points, or 0.95%, to 13,190.02 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)