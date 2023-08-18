Left Menu

ISRO releases images of the Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 19:06 IST
ISRO on Friday released a set of visuals of the Moon captured by cameras positioned on the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

The images, captured after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module of the spacecraft on Thursday, showed the craters on the Moon's surface that were marked on the photographs released by ISRO as 'Fabry', 'Giordano Bruno' and 'Harkhebi J'.

The country's space agency shared on X (formerly Twitter) the images captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, and visuals from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 on August 17 -- just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module.

The Lander Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) will on Friday be lowered to an orbit that takes it closer to the Moon's surface for the soft landing on the Lunar south pole on August 23.

