Left Menu

India's tablet market falls 22 pc in Jun quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 19:10 IST
India's tablet market falls 22 pc in Jun quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Tablet market shipment in India declined by 22 per cent year-over-year in the June 2023 quarter, while it grew 29 per cent quarter-on-quarter, CyberMedia Research said in a report.

Apple led the tablet market with a marginally higher share than Samsung.

''The overall tablet market witnessed a 22 per cent YoY decline in the second quarter, 2023,'' CMR's Tablet PC market report said.

According to the report, 5G tablets show a 7 per cent year-on-year growth.

''WiFi tablet shipments surged 12 per cent YoY, claiming a 54 per cent shipment share,'' the report noted.

Both Apple and Samsung tablet shipments during the quarter grew by six per cent.

However, Apple led the market with 25.38 per cent share, closely followed by Samsung at 25.31 per cent. ''Apple retained leadership with a 25.38 per cent market share, driven by its premium offerings. Samsung secured the second spot with a 25.31 market share,'' the report said.

Lenovo's shipment declined by 30 per cent, but it still managed to be in third spot with a 23 per cent market share.

Realme tablet shipment more than halved to register 8 per cent market share. Xiaomi tablet shipments grew 155 per cent to clock a market share of 6 per cent. ''As the festive season approaches, we foresee a surge in tablet acquisitions. The remarkable speed and minimal latency of 5G herald fresh prospects for tablet gaming.

''The advent of foldables further bridges the chasm between conventional tablets and laptops, granting a blend of portability and elevated productivity,'' CyberMedia Research Analyst -Industry Intelligence Group - Menka Kumari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
2
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023