Audi India expects to end 2023 with high double-digit growth

German luxury car maker Audi said on Friday a strong product pipeline is driving its growth in India and it expects to end 2023 calendar year with a high double-digit growth.Audi India said that the company is working with its headquarters on producing electric cars in India and a decision on this issue will be taken at the right time. In the first six months January-June we have almost doubled our sales, growing by 97 per cent at 3,500 units, against the industrys growth of 20 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 20:30 IST
German luxury car maker Audi said on Friday a strong product pipeline is driving its growth in India and it expects to end 2023 calendar year with a high double-digit growth.

Audi India said that the company is working with its headquarters on producing electric cars in India and a decision on this issue will be taken at the ''right time.'' ''In the first six months (January-June) we have almost doubled our sales, growing by 97 per cent at 3,500 units, against the industry's growth of 20 per cent. The SUV portfolio grew by over 200 per cent and the sports cars by 127 per cent.

''I am sure this growth will continue in the balance five months as well. We also had good (sales in) July. So we will end up at a high double-digit growth this year,'' Audi India chief Balbir Singh Dhillon said at the launch of new electric SUV Q8 e-tron.

''But, of course, we understand this was also on a low base last year, so we always take it with a pinch of salt,'' he said.

Further, Dhillon said that the company is not chasing numbers in terms of positioning in the market as ''we want to run a business that is sustainable and profitable for our dealer partners.'' Altogether, the company has 15 models from across sedans, SUVs, electric mobility or performance cars segments and that is what is leading it to grow stronger this year, he said.

Launched in two body style -- SUV and Sportback -- and two battery options, the latest version of the flagship electric SUV e-tron, the q8-e-tron comes at a starting price tag of Rs 1.14 crore (ex-showroom) for the SUV version and Rs 1.18 crore for Sportback version (ex-showroom).

He said the cars that Audi India is offering are above Rs 1 crore, and so ''we are addressing a very limited segment.'' Currently, the electric car accounts for 3 per cent in the company's total sales, Dhillon said, adding, ''but this is not where we are ending. This is where we are starting.'' Audi has already announced its plan to become an all-electric car company globally by 2033.

''We will continue to grow, bring more cars and in different segments,'' he said.

''We are also working with our headquarters on electric cars (local production). (but any) Decision (on it) is not yet taken, but I am sure at the right time, we will take decisions that if you are moving to become a fully electric car company...,'' Dhillon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

