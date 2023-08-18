Send all forensic exhibits to FSL using blockchain tech: Delhi top cop in circular to IOs

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has issued a circular instructing all the investigating officers (IOs) to mandatorily send all forensic exhibits to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) through ICJS/CCTNS using the blockchain technology.

According to the circular issued on Thursday, using blockchain technology, the e-forensic application has been successfully integrated into Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) by the Delhi Police in coordination with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and FSL.

An application has been developed to generate a QR code for each and every exhibit being sent to the FSL, which shall also be tagged with the physical exhibit, it said.

Quick Response code scanners and QR code printers have been procured and installed at each police station of Delhi. Operational training has been imparted to 1,432 staff of Delhi Police. The CCTNS core team of each district shall be available for regular monitoring and support to the police stations, the circular stated.

The circular also elaborates on the steps that need to be followed while submitting exhibits/ samples.

The details of exhibits/samples shall be entered in the CCTNS and QR code shall be generated, printed, laminated and tagged with the exhibits by the Malkhana Moharir (MHCM-Case Property). The information shall be pushed to e-forensic application from CCTNS application for the forensic lab concerned, it said.

Exhibits/samples shall be received by the lab and QR code shall be scanned to open the details of exhibit/sample in e-forensic module. The receipt shall be updated in the e-forensic application and at the same time updated in the CCTNS application, it stated.

After examination, the report shall be uploaded and made available in the CCTNS application. The e-forensic application shall flag four status in CCTNS application in the reverse route -- accepted, rejected, report available and dispatched, the circular read.

Therefore, all the IOs of Delhi Police are directed to submit the samples/exhibits after generating QR Code in IIF-4 (property seizure) of CCTNS using Block-I of e-forensic application and receive the expert reports/clarifications/rejection through Block-IV of the application. Each report is locked with a passcode which is shared only with the IO to maintain confidentiality, it said.

The whole process is aimed to ensure chain of custody and bring about transparency and accountability. The supervisory officers i.e. ACP and above shall ensure that all exhibits are mandatorily sent to FSL using the blockchain technology, the circular added.

