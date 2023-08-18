Left Menu

Jail capacity in Maharashtra to rise by 6,000 to tackle overcrowding, says ADG

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-08-2023
Jail capacity in Maharashtra will be increased by 6,000 to tackle the issue of overcrowding, Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Gupta said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said 60 jails in the state with a sanctioned capacity of 25,000 inmates were housing 42,000 inmates.

The rise in capacity at Thane jail will be 500, while it will be 1,500 in Palghar, 500 in Ahmednagar and 3,040 in Yerwada in Pune, he said.

He said a smart card phone system to allow inmates to contact kin once a month for 10 minutes has been successfully tried out in Yerwada and is now awaiting a review by the state home department.

