Canada demands Meta lift ban on news to allow fires info to be shared
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 18-08-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 22:28 IST
A Canadian government minister on Friday demanded that Meta lift a ban on Canadian news from its platforms to allow people to share information about major forest fires in the west of the country.
Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez told a briefing that the ban was "unacceptable". Meta started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada earlier this month in response to a law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
