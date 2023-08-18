Left Menu

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Tech Mahindra CEO Gurnani meet CM Gehlot

I am glad that he has accepted the offer. His guidance will encourage our youths and they will get information about new opportunities, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-08-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 23:35 IST
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Tech Mahindra CEO Gurnani meet CM Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and Tech Mahindra CEO C P Gurnani called on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Friday.

Sharing a photo of the meeting on 'X', formerly Twitter, Gehlot wrote, ''Narayana Murthy appreciated the IT infrastructure of Rajasthan and praised the public welfare schemes of the Rajasthan government.' Murthy particularly appreciated the use of blockchain technology in the government IT infrastructure of Rajasthan, he said.

He said Murthy was requested to associate with Rajasthan government's Rajiv Gandhi Computer Centre for Advanced Technology and Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital University. ''I am glad that he has accepted the offer. His guidance will encourage our youths and they will get information about new opportunities,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
2
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023