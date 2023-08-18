US, Japan and S. Korea condemn 'dangerous and aggressive actions' by China -summit statement

The United States prevailed on Japan and South Korea on Friday to use their strongest language yet in a joint statement to condemn China's "dangerous and aggressive actions" in the South China Sea.

In a South Korean version of a joint statement from a Camp David summit seen by Reuters, the three countries also committed to consult promptly with each other and to coordinate responses to regional challenges, provocations and threats affecting their common interests.

