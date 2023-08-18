US, Japan and S. Korea condemn 'dangerous and aggressive actions' by China -summit statement
Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 23:39 IST
The United States prevailed on Japan and South Korea on Friday to use their strongest language yet in a joint statement to condemn China's "dangerous and aggressive actions" in the South China Sea.
In a South Korean version of a joint statement from a Camp David summit seen by Reuters, the three countries also committed to consult promptly with each other and to coordinate responses to regional challenges, provocations and threats affecting their common interests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korean
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- The United States
- Camp David
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Typhoon Khanun eases off Japan's Okinawa, but islands brace for return
China slams 'politicizing' of cooperation with Italy on Belt and Road
Floodwaters rise in China's northeast as rains lash Heilongjiang province
Soccer-Riise mum on Hegerberg playing Japan, says Norway has luxury of options in attack
Two US Navy Sailors held for passing sensitive information to China