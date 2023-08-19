WhatsApp elevates photo sharing experience with new HD option

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to share photos in high-definition (HD). With this upgrade, users can choose between two image qualities - Standard (1600 x 1052) and HD (4096 x 2692) - when sending pictures within chats. Just pick the quality that suits your needs for that particular moment, and send it away.

When opting for HD quality, photos are presented in pristine quality, bringing out intricate details and colours. To distinguish HD photos from standard ones, WhatsApp has thoughtfully included a small 'HD' icon at the bottom of the HD images, ensuring recipients can instantly recognize the upgraded quality.

The new feature is available to both Android and iOS users globally. To use WhatsApp's new HD photo-sharing option, simply select an image from the gallery > tap the HD button at the top to select the quality > and tap the send icon.

want to see life in HD? ✨ now the choice to send HD photos in chat is up to you. pic.twitter.com/z0gE7tIAuo — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 17, 2023

For those who value speed and efficiency, the Standard option is still a reliable choice. Standard photos not only use less storage space but are also faster to send, making them particularly advantageous for users with limited data plans or when there's a need to share photos quickly without compromising the flow of the conversation.