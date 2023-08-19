Russia reports 'abnormal situation' at Luna-25 spacecraft
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-08-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 21:11 IST
An "abnormal situation" occurred at Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft sa it preparing for a pre-landing orbit, Russia's national space agency Roskosmos said on Saturday. Specialists are analyzing the situation, it said, without providing further details.
The spacecraft is scheduled to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday.
