DRDO UAV crashes in village in Karnataka

PTI | Chitradurga | Updated: 20-08-2023 11:34 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 11:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by the Defence Research Development Organization (DRDO) crashed in the agriculture fields of a village in the district on Sunday, sources said.

The UAV--TAPAS-- fell outside Vaddikere village in Hiriyur Taluk.

According to sources, the DRDO's drone was on a test flight when the incident occurred.

The DRDO officials were not available for a comment.

Videos and images show that the TAPAS experimental UAV broke following the crash and its equipment inside scattered on the field.

A large number of villagers gathered at the spot soon after the UAV crashed with a loud noise and alerted the local police.

