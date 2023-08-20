GST reward scheme on anvil; customers can soon upload invoice, participate in lucky draw

Left Menu

Individuals may soon get rewarded for uploading GST invoice on a mobile app as the government is likely to launch the long awaited Mera Bill Mera Adhikar scheme soon.Under the invoice incentivisation scheme, cash prize of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore monthlyquarterly could be given to individuals who upload invoice received from retailer or wholesaler on the app, two officials told PTI.The Mera Bill Mera Adhikar mobile app will be available on both IOS and android platforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2023 12:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 12:23 IST
Individuals may soon get rewarded for uploading GST invoice on a mobile app as the government is likely to launch the long awaited 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme soon.

Under the invoice incentivisation scheme, cash prize of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore monthly/quarterly could be given to individuals who upload invoice received from retailer or wholesaler on the app, two officials told PTI.

The 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' mobile app will be available on both IOS and android platforms. The invoice uploaded on the app should have the GSTIN of the seller, invoice number, amount paid and tax amount.

An individual would be able to upload a maximum of 25 genuine invoices in a month on the app and the invoice should have a minimum purchase value of Rs 200, an official said.

Over 500 computerised lucky draws would be conducted every months where prize money could run into lakhs of rupees. Two lucky draws will be done in a quarter where the prize amount could be Rs 1 crore, officials said.

The scheme is in the process of being finalised, they said, adding it could be launched as early as this month.

To curb the menace of GST evasion, the government has already made electronic invoice mandatory for B2B transactions where the annual turnover exceeds Rs 5 crore.

The 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme would ensure electronic invoice generation even in case of B2C customers so as to enable the buyer to be eligible to participate in the lucky draw.

The scheme is conceptualised in a way so as to incentivise citizens and consumers to ask for genuine invoices from the seller when making business to consumer (B2C) purchase of goods or services, which are under the purview of Goods and Services Tax.

The scheme is conceived so as to encourage tax compliant behaviour, in the B2C stage of the transactions, by the consumers and business across India.

GST Network (GSTN) has developed the technology platform which will enable citizens to register themselves and upload invoices on a user-friendly mobile application and portal.

This scheme is expected to serve multiple objectives of incentivising and rewarding compliant behaviour by the consumers, encouraging tax compliant businesses, boosting consumer spending, and, checking tax evasion.

