The Russian space agency says its Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon.

Russia's unmanned robot lander crashed after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency Roscosmos reported.

The launch earlier this month was Russia's first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. The crash comes after Roscosmos reported an “abnormal situation” that its specialists were analysing on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)