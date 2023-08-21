Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Factbox-Russia's Luna-25 moon mission fails: what you need to know

Russia's first moonshot in nearly half a century has failed after its Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and smashed into the moon. Following are details about the mission and what its failure is likely to mean.

Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure

Russia's first moon mission in 47 years failed when its Luna-25 space craft spun out of control and crashed into the moon after a problem preparing for pre-landing orbit, underscoring the post-Soviet decline of a once mighty space programme. Russia's state space corporation, Roskosmos, said it had lost contact with the craft at 11:57 GMT on Saturday after a problem as the craft was shunted into pre-landing orbit. A soft landing had been planned for Monday.

