North Korea's Kim inspects cruise missile test aboard warship -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen a test of strategic cruise missiles aboard a navy warship, state media KCNA said on Monday.

The launch was aimed at verifying the "combat function of the ship and the feature of its missile system," while improving the sailors' capability to carry out an "attack mission in actual war," KCNA said. "The ship rapidly hit target without even an error," it said.

