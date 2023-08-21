Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung Electronics and NEXON have joined forces to launch "The First Descendant" - the world's first gaming title featuring the High Dynamic Range (HDR) 10+ GAMING standard.

Developed by NEXON, the new gaming title will be unveiled at Gamescom 2023, with an open beta test scheduled to commence on September 19.

"We're thrilled to join forces with NEXON, a true pioneer in video games, to introduce the world’s first HDR10+ GAMING title, ‘The First Descendant. This is a gaming milestone that goes beyond mere technological advancement; it represents Samsung's continued commitment to enhance the gaming experience as technology evolves," said Seokwoo Jason Yong, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

HDR10+ GAMING provides gamers with the ultimate HDR game experience through deeper color, contrast and brightness. It also enables a more accurate depiction of details in dark shadows and bright highlights, allowing users to fully engage in their gaming adventure.

One of the key advantages of HDR10+ GAMING is its ability to deliver superior gameplay with near-instant responses thanks to low latency and variable refresh rate support. This gaming standard also equips developers with the necessary tools to ensure consistent and reliable HDR gaming experiences across all displays that support HDR10+ GAMING.

"By adopting HDR10+ GAMING, we are bringing the game to life in a way that was previously not possible. This partnership with Samsung is also raising the bar in HDR gaming, and we are excited to usher in this new standard of picture quality in video games," said Hyun Kim, Executive Vice President and Deputy Head of Business Development at NEXON.

Samsung's latest gaming monitors (Odyssey 7 series and above) and TV models (Q70 series and 120Hz above) support the HDR10+ GAMING standard since its release last year.