Corteca: Nokia's new home connectivity software suite elevates Wi-Fi performance

Nokia has launched Corteca, a new home connectivity software suite for broadband devices that allows operators to enhance customer experiences, unlock new sources of revenue and reduce operational costs.

The solution, named Corteca, addresses the challenges faced by operators in installing in-home Wi-Fi solutions by providing a combo of advanced Wi-Fi performance and devices along with effective customer support tools and proactive monitoring in the cloud.

Nokia's Corteca solution exhibited a remarkable 70 percent increase in peak-hour Wi-Fi throughput in recent customer trials. The trials also revealed a noteworthy 50 percent reduction in the average handling time of helpdesk calls.

"Providing an unparalleled broadband user experience in the home has long been a challenge that operators continue to grapple with today. Navigating the complex terrain of single Wi-Fi interfaces, device compatibility and user behaviour requires a harmonious symphony of technical expertise and customer-centric solutions. Having the ability to both manage the devices in the home and deliver value applications that can be targeted to each unique customer can be a game changer for operators seeking to drive enhanced user experiences and generate additional revenue," said Michael Philpott, Research Director, Digital Consumer Services at Omdia.

The Nokia Corteca consists of:

Corteca Cloud - an intelligent controller to manage both home Wi-Fi networks, and network-wide broadband device deployments via a single-pane-of-glass

Corteca Applications - allows providers to "try and buy" applications that enhance the in-home broadband experience through the Corteca Marketplace. They cover a variety of use cases including enhanced security, intelligent device fingerprinting, gaming optimization, and more.

Corteca Device Software - powers broadband devices for Fiber and FWA gateways and mesh Wi-Fi beacons. It allows operators to seamlessly run, manage, and dynamically update applications independent of the device software to reduce costs.

Corteca Cloud and several Corteca-powered devices are now available to all communication service providers. The Corteca Applications and Marketplace will be available for trials later this year.