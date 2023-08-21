Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone today announced the successful completion of a live network trial with consumers at Coventry University on a 5G Standalone network. The trial confirmed a 5G SA network slice can enhance mobile gaming by providing more stable connectivity, increased speeds, lower latency, less jitter and smoother graphics rendering.

The trial participants experienced more consistent gaming connectivity with a 270 percent increase in throughput, a 25 percent decrease in latency and 57 percent less jitter, as well as smoother graphics rendering, according to Ericsson's press release.

88 percent of the participants ranked the 5G Standalone gaming experience on an optimized network slice at least 8 out of 10, compared to 13 percent on non-optimized connectivity.

"5G Standalone aims to deliver novel services that would not be possible on today’s networks. Few areas can benefit as much as Cloud Gaming, not only to improve customer experience, but to open the door to entirely new types of content. Today, immersive gaming is realistically limited to consoles, but with 5G Standalone, we can bring it to mobile devices," said Phil Patel, Group Director of Product and Services, Vodafone.

Network slicing allows a single physical network infrastructure to be divided into multiple virtual network slices, each isolated from the other and customized to meet the specific needs and requirements of various use cases. This technology offers unparalleled performance and flexibility and enables new business models across all verticals, creating new revenue opportunities for CSPs.

According to research from Ericsson and consultancy firm Arthur D. Little, CSPs across the globe have a substantial addressable revenue opportunity, estimated at a staggering USD 200 billion, by harnessing the capabilities of network slicing.

"A mobile network powered by 5G standalone technology and offering associated services like network slicing are the ultimate next step in meeting connectivity demands from consumers and businesses," said Blessing Makumbe, VP & Head of Digital Services, Ericsson UK and Ireland.