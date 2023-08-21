World Cup chess: Praggnanandhaa shocks Caruana, meets Carlsen in final
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semifinals of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament here on Monday.After the two-game classical series ended 1-1, the 18-year-old Indian prodigy outlasted the highly-rated American GM in a battle of wits in a nerve-wracking tie-breaker.Praggnanandhaa will now take on Norways Magnus Carlsen in the final.Pragg goes through to the final
Praggnanandhaa will now take on Norway's Magnus Carlsen in the final.
''Pragg goes through to the final! He beats Fabiano Caruana in the tiebreak and will face Magnus Carlsen now. What a performance!,'' chess legend Viswanathan Anand posted on 'X', formerly Twitter.
