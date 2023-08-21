Left Menu

Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau

Meta had long-signaled that the Online News Act was unsustainable for its business because it puts a price on links shared by users, and enacted the ban ahead of the news law's expected implementation by the end of this year. "Facebook is putting corporate profits ahead of people's safety," Trudeau told a televised news conference in the Atlantic province of Prince Edward Island, saying the company's actions were "inconceivable." Federal Liberal cabinet ministers last week described the ban as reckless and irresponsible.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 21-08-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 22:40 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.

Trudeau's comments represent the latest government attack on Meta, which this month started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada in response to a new law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles.

Some people fleeing wildfires complained to domestic media that the ban prevented them from sharing important data about the fires.

"It's time for us to expect more from corporations like Facebook that are making billions of dollars off of Canadians," Trudeau said. Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A company spokesperson previously pointed out that Canadians can still access information from official government agencies, emergency services and non-governmental organizations on the platform. Facebook has also activated the "Safety Check" feature that allows users to spread the word that they are safe in the wake of a natural disaster or a crisis.

Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record

, and blazes in the past week have ravaged western province of British Columbia

and the Northwest Territories.

