Rasha Kelej Focuses in “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” TV Program’s 9th Episode on Stopping Gender Based Violence

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Accra, Ghana– Business Wire India Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has released the Eighth Episode of their First-ever TV program – 'Our Africa by Merck Foundation' on their social media handles.

'Our Africa by Merck Foundation' is a pan African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

The TV program has been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like KTV in Kenya, NTV in Uganda, and GH One TV in Ghana and ZNBC in Zambia, AYV in Sierra Leone and LTV, Liberia, and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. "Our Africa" TV Program is currently being broadcast on TV 3 in Ghana, KTN Home in Kenya & Mashariki TV in Burundi, and will soon be broadcast on BTV in Botswana and QTV in The Gambia. "Our Africa" TV Program is currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube) and Merck Foundation (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube).

The theme for the Ninth Episode is Stopping Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Watch the Ninth Episode promo here: https://youtu.be/2L2fv25QbMg Watch the Ninth Episode here: https://youtu.be/YH3DKwHuvsM The show is co-hosted by Brian Mulondo from Uganda.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, "The response to 'Our Africa by Merck Foundation' TV program has been very positive and overwhelming. I am so happy that the TV program has been informative and entertaining at the same time. Now, we bring to you the ninth episode that focuses on the issue of 'Stopping Gender-Based Violence'. GBV is the most pervasive yet least visible human rights violation in the world. Gender-based violence affects 1 in 3 women in their lifetime, globally." "We addressed this very sensitive topic through our 'Fashion and Art with Purpose' community. I really admire Art and Fashion in Africa and I strongly believe that fashion and art should have a purpose beyond entertainment and looking good. They can contribute to be the voice of the voiceless and sensitizing our communities. Through our program, we want to reach out to youth and other members of urban and rural communities across the continent to address and raise awareness about a wide range of pressing social and health issues that are relevant to Africa such as; Stopping GBV, Breaking the Infertility Stigma, Ending Child Marriage, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle, Prevention and Management of Diabetes and Coronavirus Health Awareness and more," added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation has also launched a children storybook in partnership with African First Ladies, 'Not Who You Are' to address this sensitive issue since young age, to be able to teach boys to love and respect their future wives and eliminate domestic violence. Read the storybook here: https://merck-foundation.com/merckfoundation/public/uploads/digital_library/1639992445_87746fd4b1fd877162a7.pdf While gender-based violence (GBV) is not a problem unique to Africa, there is little doubt that the extent of the problem persists more severely on the continent than elsewhere in the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that, in 2013, 35% of women worldwide had experienced either physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes. In contrast, 45.6% of women 15 years and older in Africa have experienced the same.

This high incidence of GBV in Africa can be correlated to low levels of education, exposure to violence elsewhere, patriarchal systems, attitudes accepting of violence and gender inequality, and low access to information. In societies where justice is seldom achieved, knowledge of women's rights is limited, and exposure to violence is consistent, the task of reducing GBV remains of paramount importance.

The ninth episode of "Our Africa by Merck Foundation" features Nancy, TV Presenter & Style Coach from GHONE TV, who shared tips on how to use fashion to build confidence in women. The episode also featured young and talented designers Gaone Mangogola from Botswana and Stephany – Lee Schmidt from Namibia who shared their designs displaying STOP GBV messages.

Senator, Dr. Rasha further emphasized, "We have also launched awards for Media, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, Musicians/ Singers, and new potential talents in these fields from African countries to address the sensitive issue of Stopping GBV, and also other issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage and/ or Ending FGM. We are running these competitions in partnership with my dear sisters, the African First Ladies. I am excited and looking forward to receiving the applications on submit@merck-foundation.com." "I am very excited to bring to you all the upcoming episodes of 'OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation' TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!" concluded Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Watch General Promo of the Program here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RIoIMbFd2Q Watch Episode 1 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fz1S1Dlugkc Watch Episode 2 here: https://youtu.be/g5wpzOr22l0 Watch Episode 3 here: https://youtu.be/BONCtUJZLHI Watch Episode 4 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok6_B8EKNks Watch Episode 5 here: https://youtu.be/RqobIDOHc4E Watch Episode 6 here: https://youtu.be/7GtXkBYv_94 Watch Episode 7 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCiS_r5y1zM Watch Episode 8 here: https://youtu.be/hFIHJ39Wd98 Click on the link below to Download Merck Foundation App https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard Facebook: Merck Foundation Twitter: @MerckFoundation YouTube: MerckFoundation Instagram: Merck Foundation Flickr: Merck Foundation www.merck-foundation.com About Merck Foundation The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit www.merck-foundation.com to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Flickr.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation during Episode 9 of OUR Africa TV Program

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)