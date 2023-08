BRIEF-Mind Technology Announces Sale Of Klein Unit

Mind Technology Inc: * MIND TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES SALE OF KLEIN UNIT

* MIND TECHNOLOGY INC: PROPOSED DEAL FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $11.5 MILLION * MIND TECHNOLOGY INC - HAS SOLD ITS KLEIN MARINE SYSTEMS UNIT FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $11.5 MILLION TO GENERAL OCEANS

* MIND TECHNOLOGY- CO, GENERAL OCEANS ALSO ENTERED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF SPECTRAL AI, POTENTIALLY OTHER SOFTWARE PROJECTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)

