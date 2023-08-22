Brazil's Lula says BRICS not meant to challenge G7, US
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday the BRICS group of emerging countries is not meant to challenge other international coalitions such as the G7 or the United States, but to "organize" the so-called Global South.
"We do not want to be a counterpoint to the G7, G20 or the United States," Lula said in a live broadcast on social media as he attends the BRICS summit in South Africa. "We just want to organize ourselves."
