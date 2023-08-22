Left Menu

Pyramid Technoplast IPO subscribed 18.29 times

The Qualified Institutional Buyers QIBs part got subscribed 9.94 times.The IPO had a fresh issue of up to 55 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 37.20 lakh equity shares.The price range for the offer was Rs 151-166 a share.Pyramid Technoplast is a drum manufacturing company that offers a comprehensive range of packaging solutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 18:14 IST
Pyramid Technoplast IPO subscribed 18.29 times
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of packaging company Pyramid Technoplast received 18.29 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Tuesday.

The Rs 153 crore IPO got bids for 13,82,85,180 shares against 75,60,400 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 32.24 times while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 14.72 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed 9.94 times.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to 55 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 37.20 lakh equity shares.

The price range for the offer was Rs 151-166 a share.

Pyramid Technoplast is a drum manufacturing company that offers a comprehensive range of packaging solutions. The industrial packaging company is engaged in the business of manufacturing polymer-based molded products (polymer drums) mainly used by chemical, agrochemical, speciality chemical and pharmaceutical companies for their packaging requirements.

The company mopped up Rs 27.54 crore through anchor investors on August 17.

PNB Investment Services Ltd and First Overseas Capital were the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Suboxone claims; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Indivior to pay $30 million to settle health plans' Sub...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023